CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ CHSCM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $26.75.
CHS Company Profile
