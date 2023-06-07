CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $28.33.
CHS Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCO)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.