Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

