Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 22.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 35.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.