Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Chuy’s Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.
Institutional Trading of Chuy’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 22.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 35.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
