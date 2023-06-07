CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 9,357 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.56. 118,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,373. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

