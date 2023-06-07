CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,753,000 after buying an additional 760,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,107,000 after buying an additional 752,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 285,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,698. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.