CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.69 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.46. 1,109,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,732,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

