CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. 2,252,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,795,995. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

