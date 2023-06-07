CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 907 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.33. The company had a trading volume of 158,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

