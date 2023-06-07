CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.73. 346,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,312. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

