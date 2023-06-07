CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 14,323 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 798,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

