Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 4,034 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $108.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

