Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,670 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,805,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,491,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 180,302 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 3,907,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,679. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

