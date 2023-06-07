Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,362,000 after buying an additional 845,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $438.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

