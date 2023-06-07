Clear Street Markets LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. 6,477,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,241,064. The firm has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

