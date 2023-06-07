Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 18,234 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Schlumberger by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

