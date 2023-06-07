Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,665. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

