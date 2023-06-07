CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 89373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

