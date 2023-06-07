CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,715. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.03 and a 200-day moving average of $181.06.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

