Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 10.9% on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price fell 10.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $57.50 and last traded at $57.51. 9,573,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 17,327,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.55.

Specifically, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,949 shares of company stock worth $14,258,382. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

