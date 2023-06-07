Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,183 shares of company stock worth $2,127,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

