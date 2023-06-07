Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $30.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,183 shares of company stock worth $2,127,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.