Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,517,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

