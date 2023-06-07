Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,075 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $28,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $159.22. The stock had a trading volume of 82,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,774. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average is $132.40.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

