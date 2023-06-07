Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Down 4.6%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.86 and last traded at $87.55. 237,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 306,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

