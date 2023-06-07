Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells $2,335,345.01 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,335,345.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,671 shares in the company, valued at $10,987,895.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steffan Tomlinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Steffan Tomlinson sold 66,667 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,003,343.35.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. 7,180,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,713. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

