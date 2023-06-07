Conflux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $130.85 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $679.12 million and approximately $130.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,735.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00335830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00545294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00421518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,885,134,253 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,885,046,409.9376335 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23951976 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $114,103,206.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

