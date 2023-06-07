CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.20

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.20 and last traded at $128.82, with a volume of 107489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

CONMED Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth $189,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth $1,394,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 499.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

See Also

