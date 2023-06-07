Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $241.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

