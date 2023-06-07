Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. The firm has a market cap of $303.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

