Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $415,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,362,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,727.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,720,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 2,510,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

