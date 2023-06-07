Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,553,000 after acquiring an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 177,840 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $133.88. 1,383,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.23.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

