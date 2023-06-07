Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,233,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,198,273. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

