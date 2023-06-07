Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. 10,225,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,549,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

