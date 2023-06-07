Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 694.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,044 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Copart were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 124.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,446.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.