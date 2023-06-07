Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $903,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 373,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.7 %

GNL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 417,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.96%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

