Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $199,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

ORCC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 574,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,635. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

