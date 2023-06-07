Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76,473 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.23% of Costco Wholesale worth $459,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.63. The stock had a trading volume of 592,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,025. The company has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

