Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $30.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

CTRA stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

