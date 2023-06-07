Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,524,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,515 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 427,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

