Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.87 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $60.62 million and approximately $24.87 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007403 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

