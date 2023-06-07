Critical Analysis: Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Rating) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nano Magic and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

AZZ has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Nano Magic has a beta of 37.25, meaning that its share price is 3,625% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nano Magic and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Magic -61.38% -154.68% -68.08% AZZ -3.70% 12.92% 4.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nano Magic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AZZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Magic and AZZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Magic $2.58 million 2.51 -$2.10 million N/A N/A AZZ $1.32 billion 0.74 -$52.97 million ($2.02) -19.52

Nano Magic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AZZ.

Summary

AZZ beats Nano Magic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services. The Contract Services segment focuses on the design and development services for future products and for government and private entities and sales of products developed for third parties. The Product segment develops, manufactures, and sells consumer and institutional products using nanotechnology. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, MI.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment includes aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil. The AZZ Infrastructure Solutions delivers transmission of power from generation sources. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

