Critical Review: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) & MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60% MIND Technology -25.17% N/A -21.16%

Volatility and Risk

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leonardo DRS and MIND Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leonardo DRS and MIND Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.56 $405.00 million $2.16 7.44 MIND Technology $35.09 million 0.24 -$8.83 million ($0.91) -0.66

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology. MIND Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats MIND Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

