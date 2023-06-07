Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.26

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 35660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.19 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.04. The company has a current ratio of 31.45, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$898.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.42.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.