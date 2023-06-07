Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $96.92 and last traded at $98.30. 1,786,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,301,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.85.

Specifically, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,761,526 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Datadog Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.