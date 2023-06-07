Decred Price Tops $13.93 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. Decred has a market cap of $208.94 million and $1.52 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.93 or 0.00051721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00121920 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00037260 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00020057 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,002,076 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

