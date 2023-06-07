DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.48 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $647,458.17 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,922,988 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

