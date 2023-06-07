DEI Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1,606.87 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00336510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

