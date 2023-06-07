Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Down 18.8% This Week

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $36.97 million and $1.56 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.03577028 USD and is up 9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,237,045.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

