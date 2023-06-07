Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 billion-$21.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.18 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.25-$5.75 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.
Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %
DELL opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $111,100,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
- Time To Buy Uranium? Cameco Is The Top Pick
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.