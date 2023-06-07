Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 billion-$21.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.18 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.25-$5.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

DELL opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $111,100,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

