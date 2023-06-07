Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

WILYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Danske upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of WILYY opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

